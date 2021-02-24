The new kit made from plastic and coffee waste for Forest Green Rovers by its kit partner PlayerLayer was a ‘top performer’ in initial tests

Each shirt is made from three cups of coffee and five plastic water bottles (Credit: Forest Green Rovers)

Forest Green Rovers has launched a prototype kit made from waste coffee grounds and recycled plastic.

The League Two football team has been working with its kit partner PlayerLayer to investigate new fabrics since unveiling the first-ever football kit made from bamboo almost two years ago.

Each shirt is made from three cups of coffee and five plastic water bottles, with the fabric having properties that offer breathability, durability and is lightweight.

Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince said: “Our adventure in alternative materials continues.

“When we pioneered bamboo with PlayerLayer two years ago it was considered a pretty revolutionary idea, and the thought of using coffee grounds is no less radical or surprising.

“It’s time the world of football wakes up and smells the coffee about the future of the planet.

“If nothing else, this prototype kit will bring new flavour to that old cliché of grinding out a result.”

Recognised by FIFA as the “world’s greenest football club”, Forest Green Rovers went climate neutral in 2017 with the United Nations.

Its new kit, made from coffee-based fabric, has been a top performer in initial tests and has been found to be lighter, breathable and more durable than its current bamboo kit.

To properly put it through its paces, the club’s first-team is playing in a prototype coffee kit this Saturday (27 February) when they play at home against Colchester.

PlayerLayer’s co-founder Rod Bradley said: “We believe that along with music and art, sport has the power to shape our culture and to drive change.

“As well as the environmental benefits, there are big performance benefits to using this new fabric.

“We love to push the boundaries with Forest Green Rovers.”

The club will sell the match-worn limited-edition prototypes with a very special coffee blend from its local roaster Rave Coffee, with all the proceeds being split between Gloucestershire NHS and One Tree Planted.