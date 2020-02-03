Through the deal, Fedrigoni expects to strengthen its leadership and create a global player in the field of Pressure Sensitive Labels

Fedrigoni completes acquisition of Ritrama group. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has completed the acquisition of Ritrama, a manufacturer of self-adhesive products.

The financial details of the transaction are not disclosed.

The transaction follows a preliminary sale agreement signed by Fedrigoni in November last year to acquire Ritrama.

Through the deal, Fedrigoni expects to strengthen its leadership and create a global player in the field of Pressure Sensitive Labels.

The completion of the deal creates the third European player in the pressure-sensitive labels field that combines Fedrigoni’s Arconvert and Manter labels, which are made with special papers, along with Ritrama’s technological expertise applied in self-adhesive plastic films.

Fedrigoni would continue to invest in Arconvert and Ritrama’s value-added self-adhesive products

Fedrigoni Group CEO Marco Nespolo said: “Our Pressure Sensitive Labels segment, which is already showing very positive results, will now be larger, broader and more competitive in a market that continues expanding in all segments and geographies, on a global level. Ritrama has a healthy, truly Italian, yet international, DNA, just like us.”

The Italian firm said that it would continue to invest in Arconvert and Ritrama’s value-added self-adhesive products.

The enlarged portfolio of solutions will be displayed at Drupa 2020, a trade fair for printing technologies.

Ritrama designs and manufactures self-adhesive materials, with a product portfolio which are grouped into five main divisions that include Roll Label, Graphics, Offset Sheet, Industrial and Polifibra.

The firm, which has manufacturing facilities in Italy, Spain, the UK, Chile and China, serves pharmaceutical, beverage and personal care markets.

Fedrigoni Group Pressure Sensitive Labels business unit executive vice president Fulvio Capussotti said: “We are very proud that the combination of Arconvert and Ritrama’s expertise will provide our customers with an unrivalled set of solutions that will allow them to offer the next generation of pressure-sensitive labels for packaging decoration.

“The Fedrigoni PSL business unit is a leader in value-added labelling solutions, and with Ritrama we are further delivering on this vision.”