The deal marks the second acquisition for Fedrigoni as it seeks to strengthen its business

Image: Ritrama produces self-adhesive products. Photo: courtesy of RITRAMA S.p.A.

Italian paper manufacturer Fedrigoni has agreed to acquire self-adhesive products maker Ritrama group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal marks the second acquisition for Fedrigoni, which is controlled by Bain Capital as it seeks to strengthen its position in the European pressure-sensitive labels market.

Ritrama is engaged in designing and manufacturing of self-adhesive materials, with product portfolio grouped into five main divisions which include Roll Label, Graphics, Offset Sheet, Industrial and Polifibra.

The firm, which serves pharmaceutical, beverage and personal care markets, operates manufacturing facilities in Italy, Spain, the UK, Chile and China.

Italian paper manufacturer said that the deal combines its labels production capability in wine, food, household and logistics markets, with Ritrama’s advanced self-adhesive technologies.

Fedrigoni Group CEO Marco Nespolo said: “Strong synergies exist between the businesses of Arconvert and Ritrama.

“Both companies operate with excellent results on largely complementary markets, with Arconvert specializing in self-adhesive labels manufactured from speciality papers, and Ritrama focusing on the production of self-adhesive plastic films.

“Our Pressure Sensitive Labels segment, which is already showing very positive results, will now be larger, broader and more competitive in a market that continues expanding in all segments and geographies, on a global level. Ritrama has a healthy, truly Italian, yet international, DNA, just like the Fedrigoni Group.”

The deal creates a large global player in pressure-sensitive labels market

Fedrigoni expects Ritrama, through its graphics and industrial segments, to complements its portfolio and create a large global player in the field of pressure-sensitive labels.

Ritrama president Tomas Rink said: “I am very proud of this transaction which ensures the Ritrama Group and its organization will continue to grow in a healthy and rapidly-expanding industrial reality, the Fedrigoni Group. Ritrama and Fedrigoni share common values.”

Fedrigoni chairman and Bain Capital managing director Ivano Sessa said: “This operation marks another important step for Fedrigoni which fits our strategy of consolidating the Group’s presence in the fields of Specialty Papers and Pressure Sensitive Labels, both organically and through acquisitions of international operators such as Ritrama.”

Subject to certain closing condition, the deal is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Last year, Ritrama has launched a new natural paper, dubbed Eden, with eco-friendly composition for the labelling of wine, spirits and beer.