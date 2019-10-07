Faerch’s new, patented ‘S perf’ solution overcomes limitation by offering snap packs made from polypropylene (PP) and rPET

Image: Faerch’s rPET & PP Snap Packs. Photo: courtesy of Faerch A/S.

Snap packs have fast become a consumer favourite, offering the flexibility of single-serve portions to guarantee product freshness and portion control.

This product launch is the first part Faerch’s ongoing product innovation programme, with further ranges launching very shortly, and is part of our commitment to the UK Plastics Pact.

Snap packs are technically demanding to manufacture, as they must combine the strength to preserve the product’s integrity with sufficient flexibility to allow a ‘snap’ action separating each pot safely and successfully. To date only styrene material was thought capable of offering this differentiating property at scale. Faerch’s new, patented ‘S perf’ solution now overcomes this limitation by offering snap packs made from polypropylene (PP) and rPET, depending on the application and product type.

It meets an increasing demand from manufacturers and retailers allowing them to switch from styrene to other materials.

Mark Tollman, Group Strategic Sales Director at Faerch says “The Faerch S perforated design has been developed in partnership with a leading UK retailer to give consumers an alternative to styrene, which can be recycled“.

Source: Company Press Release