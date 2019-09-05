Rippatape provides quick and safe access to the contents of corrugated and fibreboard packaging, and minimises product damage

Image: Essentra branded Rippatape reel. Photo: Courtesy of Essentra Tear Tapes.

Essentra, a British company that provides primary and secondary packaging and on-pack security solutions, has launched Rippatape, a tape-based opening device for board and paper-based packaging, printed in 10 colours.

Rippatape provides quick and safe access to the contents of corrugated and fibreboard packaging, and ensures that the box remains intact for any returns. This minimises product damage and reduces the need for further packaging.

Furthermore, consumers can print brand messages and logos on the Rippatape for brand integrity.

The company claimed that by using Essentra’s print capability, customers can print social media icons, prompts, seasonal messages and loyalty codes to encourage buyers back to a brand’s website or to showcase product ranges and secure repeat purchases.

Rippatape from Essentra reduces the risk of product damage

Rippatape also eliminates the need for knives or other sharp implements to open the box, reducing the risk of product damage and possible personal injury.

The tamper-evident characteristic of Rippatape gives an indication if a package has been opened previously.

One of the major benefits of Essentra’s water-based adhesive solution is that Rippatape does not hinder the recycling of the boards and can be recycled through established processes.

Companies can use the space on the Rippatape to promote their green credentials. Essentra Tear Tapes, which manufactures and supplies pressure-sensitive tear tapes, has several projects for the supply of fully sustainable tape options.

Essentra said that Rippatape can be easily applied to product lines at speeds of up to 450 metres a minute at the point of board manufacture by using Essentra’s custom build applicators.

Essentra Tear Tapes marketing and development head Ian Beresford said: “Easy opening is a key benefit to consumers and Rippatape has been delivering this to brands for over 60 years.

“Combined with our capability to print in up to 10 colours it can also carry the latest branding too and deliver this as an integral part of the gifting experience that is fundamental for today’s e-commerce brands.”