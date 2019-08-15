The eight-colour printed RE:CLOSE tape can be seen on Lightly Salted KETTLE Chips packs throughout retail outlets in the UK

Image: Essentra has provided RE:CLOSE tape to deliver promotional impact for new Kettle & More range. Photo: courtesy of Essentra plc

Essentra Tapes, a specialist components division of Essentra, has provided RE:CLOSE tape to Kettle Foods to help better promote its new Kettle & More range.

The eight-colour printed RE:CLOSE tape is featured on Lightly Salted Kettle Chips packs across retail outlets in the UK.

Essentra’s RE:CLOSE tape will offer user-friendly pack reclosability to preserve freshness and support portion control.

Developed by Essentra’s design studio, the tape will enhance on-shelf impact, as well as enables to increase awareness of the three new products within the latest Kettle & More range.

Kettle Foods assistant brand manager Daisy Scott said: “We wanted to promote our exciting new KETTLE & More range and RE:CLOSETM Tape seemed the perfect opportunity for us to do this.”

Adaptable to the existing vertical form fill and seal packaging lines with Essentra’s applicators, the 30mm wide resealable tape integrates an easy-to-use finger lift area, which runs along both sides of its length, enabling to easily lift away from the pack.

The pack can be resealed using the RE:CLOSE tape, once opened. It will help secure the contents and maintain the freshness of chips.

For additional engagement of customers, Essentra’s advanced class print capability, social media icons, prompts, seasonal messages and loyalty codes can also be used.

Essentra Tapes marketing and development head Ian Beresford said: “The ability to add on-pack promotions simply and cost-effectively, without the need to change the existing packaging artwork, is a real advantage to RE:CLOSETM Tape.

“Our high-definition print delivers spectacular results and we are delighted to see our RE:CLOSETM Tape so clearly promoting the latest KETTLE® & More range, whilst also providing the additional convenience to consumers of being able to reclose the original pack.”

Founded in 1988, Kettle Foods produces the products at its Norfolk manufacturing site, which are supplied across the country.

In December 2017, Essentra, Herbert Walkers, Crystal Press join BPIF’s Packaging 2 Recycling scheme.