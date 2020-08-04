The OmniLink TM-m30II-h POS thermal receipt printer offers broad interface connectivity options and supports up to four USB POS peripheral device

Epson America, a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, announced the new OmniLink TM-m30II-h, OmniLink TM-m30II-NT, and TM-m30II compact POS receipt printers. These feature-rich, next-generation printers deliver the flexibility and convenience hospitality and retail businesses need today. Smart interface connectivity, improved reliability across the product line, and OmniLink technology provide numerous benefits such as expanded USB POS peripheral device support, online ordering, cloud printing, and network connectivity to tablets in locations with wireless connectivity issues. The new printers are perfect for merchants such as full-service and quick-service restaurants as well as a wide variety of retailers to help them deliver a superior customer experience. The solutions are available from Epson authorized partners today.

“As mobile POS applications and online ordering continue to grow, today’s new products need to support the evolving needs of merchants,” said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America. “Customer experience is a big driver of our technology decisions. That’s why our innovative, next-generation, mobile-friendly receipt printers allow retailers and hospitality providers to quickly and painlessly add receipt printing wherever needed. Our printers are designed to enable them to best serve their customers, whether they buy online to pick up in the store, use curbside pickup, or home delivery.”

The OmniLink TM-m30II-h POS thermal receipt printer offers broad interface connectivity options and supports up to four USB POS peripheral devices. It not only features USB and Ethernet but also offers Bluetooth or wireless connectivity options. The OmniLink TM-m30II-NT POS thermal receipt printer includes both USB and Ethernet connectivity and is built to support up to two USB POS peripheral devices.

Both the OmniLink TM-m30II-h and OmniLink TM-m30II-NT 3” POS thermal receipt printers feature a modern industrial design that is ideal for compact spaces. The printers include USB-Network-Tethering, which enables network connection to IOS devices. This makes them perfect for locations that experience issues with wireless connectivity. Key functions such as online ordering and remote printing are supported through Epson’s ePOS Server Direct Print. Merchants also benefit from access to the latest cloud applications via OmniLink Merchant Services, giving them more options to support their business needs. These printers can charge a smartphone or tablet and communicate data using a single USB cable (cable not included). With a 150km printhead life and auto cutter life of 2.2 million cuts, customers benefit from remarkable printer reliability. Ideal for busy retail and hospitality environments, the printers can quickly print receipts at up to 250 mm/sec.

The sleek TM-m30II POS thermal receipt printer offers multiple interface options for great versatility. A compact 3″ receipt printer, it features USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth or wireless connectivity options. A reliable performer, it features a 150 km printhead life and auto cutter life of 1.5 million cuts. The TM-m30II also speeds through prints at up to 250 mm/sec.

All three printers are backed by world-class service and support and include a 2-year limited warranty. Innovative paper-saving technology enables environmentally conscientious customers to reduce paper usage by up to 30 percent.

