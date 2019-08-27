The new lab is installed with an inkjet printing machine and inkjet evaluation unit that employ Epson inkjet printheads

Image: Epson has opened new collaborative inkjet laboratory at Fujimi plant. Photo: courtesy of Seiko Epson Corporation.

Japanese technology firm Seiko Epson has announced the opening of a new collaborative inkjet laboratory at its Fujimi facility in Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Slated to commence operations this October, Fujimi Inkjet Innovation Lab will be used by Epson to carry out joint research with various research institutes and companies.

The firm will work for the development of new applications and determine needs for inkjet technology, as well as establish new markets for inkjet printing and optimise the use of its inkjet printheads in industry.

Under the current three-year plan, the company intends to accelerate growth by maximum usage of its assets and engaging in collaboration and open innovation.

Epson, which is seeking more open innovation opportunities, is focusing on expanding external sales of inkjet printheads that integrate PrecisionCore technology.

The innovation lab will allow the users to gain knowledge from Epson as they explore the potential for inkjet technology

Fujimi Inkjet Innovation Lab is comprised of inkjet printing machine and inkjet evaluation unit, which deploy Epson inkjet printheads.

The lab also features other equipment suitable for the trial fabrication and assessment of electronic devices.

Epson said that the lab users can draw on its expertise as they explore the potential for inkjet technology in all kinds of applications. It will help increase the use of printing systems in the production of touch sensors, OLED panels and other devices.

The company will also extend the scope of inkjet applications by using the lab as a centre for partnering with research institutes and companies that focus on advancing inkjet production processes or development of new inkjet-compatible materials.

In addition, Epson will acquire knowledge and insights through the work performed at the lab. It will be applied for further advances in its inkjet printheads for industrial use.

Seiko Epson executive officer Satoshi Hosono said: “Our goal is to pioneer new printing and production processes for customers by providing solutions based on Epson’s inkjet printheads.

“Our printheads boast numerous advantages, including outstanding printing performance, environmental performance, and ink compatibility. We see the Fujimi Inkjet Innovation Lab as the first step toward expanding the number of locations for forging partnerships with those who share our aspirations and for collaborating to drive innovation.”

