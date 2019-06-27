Label solutions provider Grace Imaging has invested in a new Epson SurePress digital label press, in a bid to enhance its production capabilities.

Image: Grace Imaging provides Abelha Cachaça with custom embellished labels using Epson SurePress L-4533AW. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Epson America, Inc.

The latest press represents Grace Imaging’s third SurePress digital label press, which has been installed across its operations.

Furthermore, the new digital label press will the label solutions provider to expand its label printing solutions for customers in a range of markets, including wine and spirits, food, beauty, among others.

The SurePress L-4533AW press will allow Grace Imaging to provide its distributors, brokers and resellers with quality and custom embellished labels, including foil stamping and embossing, using a variety of media.

Grace Imaging founder Robert Petrie said: “Due to the increased demand for larger runs, we needed to invest in larger equipment that would complement our lean manufacturing line-up.

“Having two existing Epson label presses, we knew we could trust the state-of-the-art equipment, speed and efficiency that Epson’s digital label presses provide.”

Epson’s L-4533AW digital label press offers high-speed printing, precise quality and advanced colour gamut needed for brand-quality colour prime labels and packaging.

The press holds capacity to print on off-the-shelf materials up to 13″ wide, including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film, and vinyl.

Epson’s industrial-quality inks are durable, water-based and resin-coated pigment inks, as well as offer better adhesion, water and abrasion resistance on most substrates.

Grace Imaging also used the new Epson press to provide accurate spot colours and gradients on the texture stock of Abelha Organic Cachaça, a new liquor brand in the US.

Abelha Organic Cachaça co-brand owner Tom Stockley said: “We approached Grace Imaging as we needed someone with the expertise to handle delivering a unique label very quickly.

“Leveraging the Epson SurePress, Bob and his team were able to meet and exceed all of our needs, and help us create a beautiful, high-quality label that was on time and on target.”

Epson offers in inkjet, visual communication, wearable and robotic solutions to its customers. Based in Long Beach of California, Epson America is Epson’s regional headquarters for the US, Canada, and Latin America.