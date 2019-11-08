ePac is purchasing new HP Indigo 20000 digital presses to expand its global operations

Image: ePac Flexible Packaging will invest $100m to purchase HP Indigo 20000 digital presses. Photo: courtesy of EPAC HOLDINGS, LLC.

US-based ePac Flexible Packaging is set to invest over $100m in the new HP Indigo 20000 digital presses to enhance its production capabilities.

The company will install 24 new HP Indigo 20000 presses in 2020 to expand its operations in the global flexible packaging market.

The new digital presses will also help the company to better serve small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as well as larger consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs).

HP said that the new incremental order is the largest packaging deal to date for the company.

HP graphics solutions business global head and general manager Santi Morera said: “The meteoric rise of ePac and its business model based on HP Indigo digital printing technology in just a few years is truly amazing.”

The acquisition of new HP presses will allow ePac to double its production capacity and increase its presses from 28 in 12 locations to more than 52 presses at 20 sites, including new locations opened in Canada and the UK. The scope of the deal also includes hardware, supplies and services over several years.

In May 2016, ePac was established as a Greenfield business with one HP Indigo 20000 press. Last year, ePac purchased 20 additional presses, which are now deployed in the field.

ePac serves customers in different markets, including coffee, pet food, nutritional supplements, snacks, health and beauty, organic foods, cheese and dairy, and bakery products.

ePac Flexible Packaging CEO Jack Knott said: “In every market we enter, we experience a similar reception. SMBs partner with us to help them grow into bigger brands, and as they grow, they see opportunities to rapidly bring new products to market and run more targeted promotions.

“We have figured out how to drive the digital transformation within the flexible packaging market for short, medium and even longer strategic runs with this game-changing technology provided by HP Indigo.”

In October this year, ePac announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Minneapolis to expand its operations.