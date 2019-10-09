ePac uses Hewlett Packard’s advanced digital printing technology to carry out economical short and medium-run jobs

ePac Flexible Packaging is set to open a new manufacturing facility in the US (Credit: ePac)

US-based full-service flexible packaging provider, ePac Flexible Packaging, has announced plans to open a new manufacturing facility in Minneapolis in a bid to expand its operations.

Located at the Midway Stadium Business Center, St Paul, Minnesota, ePac Minneapolis is scheduled for opening in January 2020.

ePac Minneapolis scheduled for opening in Jauary 2020

The full-service printer/converter said that it is open for order taking, with fulfilment to be carried out by one of its eight manufacturing sites in the country until the new facility is operational.

ePac Minneapolis managing partner Scott May said: “We’ve already had a great response from the community and we look forward to serving local food manufacturing companies with our unique service delivery model and sustainable packaging solutions.”

A member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, ePac provides recyclable film to its customers.

In April 2019, ePac Flexible said that it has created a new business unit for the expansion of its operations in Europe.

ePac Holdings Europe will oversee the expansion activities in the region, including the development of the first manufacturing location in the UK.

ePac Flexible Packaging CEO Jack Knott said: “Our European operations will be based on the same business model we have developed in the United States over the course of the past 3 years, where we have seen tremendous success.”

With main focus on food manufacturers and co-packers, ePac provides services to local, regional and national brands of all sizes with a model that facilitates shipment of finished pouches in three weeks or less and rollstock within 10 business days.

ePac Flexible Packaging uses Hewlett Packard’s advanced digital printing technology to carry out economical short and medium run length jobs, as well as customisation activities for the customers.

As a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition, the company offers recyclable, compostable and post-consumer recycled films. It is also involved in R&D projects designed to track packaging on its post-consumer journey.