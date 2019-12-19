ePac is also currently looking into other locations in Europe as part of their strategic plans to set up manufacturing locations across the continent

Image: ePac Flexible Packaging has announced second UK site. Photo: courtesy of EPAC HOLDINGS, LLC.

ePac is excited to announce its European expansion with a second UK location. This second facility will be in the North of England and will be open and operational in the second half of 2020.

“I’m very pleased to say that we are in the process of establishing our second site in the UK, scheduled to open in the second half of 2020. Right from the start, it has been the plan to cover each region with its own facility,’ said John Peat, managing director and managing partner at ePac UK. ‘We have the ability to replicate this flexible platform and service model anywhere but mold it to fit the different regions and countries.”

“Building on the huge success in the US and the first site here, we will continue to roll out across the UK and into Europe. For the time being, the UK sites will serve Europe as we build up our customer base, with the view toward setting up shop in other countries as demand continues to grow,” added Peat.

ePac Flexible Packaging is based on the premise that emerging digital technology will significantly disrupt the service and manufacturing models that have served the flex pack industry for decades.

Founded in 2016, with a charter to serve small and medium size businesses throughout the United States, ePac is technology driven and built to provide our customers a fast and easy way to buy flexible packaging.

