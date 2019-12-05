The first manufacturing location will be ePac Indonesia, located in Bandara Mas, Tangerang, Indonesia, which is scheduled to be fully operational by the 2nd quarter of 2020

Image: ePac Flexible Packaging has announced expansion into Asia Pacific market. Photo: courtesy of EPAC HOLDINGS, LLC.

ePac is excited to announce its expansion into the Asia Pacific region. ePac Holdings Asia Pacific will be a collaborative investment between ePac Holdings US, Era Prima and the Indosterling group of companies.

ePac Holdings Asia Pacific will be located in Singapore and led by director Hadi Widayat, who will oversee expansion into the region.

The first manufacturing location will be ePac Indonesia, located in Bandara Mas, Tangerang, Indonesia, which is scheduled to be fully operational by the 2nd quarter of 2020. Sales are slated to begin in early 2020.

According to Mr. Widayat, “We would like to empower local small businesses with flexible packaging products on par with the big brand owners to enable them to compete nationally and internationally.

“The short-run, quick turnaround philosophy of ePac will bring tremendous benefits for many local businesses that currently do not have the scale, capital, or expertise to compete. We will start with a base in the Indonesian market then moving forward to South East Asia and Australia/New Zealand.”

Source: Company Press Release