Encore Packaging plans to install the new Bobst NOVACUT 106 ERdie-cutter at its Peterlee site in September 2020

The Bobst’s NOVACUT 106 ER die-cutter machine. (Credit: Bobst)

Encore Packaging Solutions, a UK-based manufacturer of folding carton and corrugated products, has invested in NOVACUT 106 ERdie-cutter from Bobst to boost capacity at its Peterlee site in England.

The new machine is designed to offer fully automated, inline blanking separation to streamline carton processing while eliminating the need to manually strip waste from die-cut work.

Bobst expects the new machine to help Encore Packaging in meeting its increasing client base across the food and beverage, e-commerce and general retail markets.

Encore Packaging Solutions managing director Russell Croisdale said: “The decision to invest in new machinery has come as part of clear, focused strategy to grow the business.

“In recent months we have secured new business and increased volumes from existing customers. As the company grows, it’s important that we strengthen certain processes to avoid bottlenecks in production and ensure we maintain the reputation and quality our customers expect.

“Once installed, the new NOVACUT will open doors to new markets and enable us to be more competitive, which is most important in today’s packaging environment.”

New cutter to complement Encore’s existing Bobst assets

The new cutter is expected to complement Encore’s existing Bobst assets including NOVACUT E, VISIONFOLD 110 A2 and HANDYPACK GT, a semi-automatic collecting table designed to assist end-of-line operators pack finished cartons into transport containers, at the 74,000ft site.

Bobst said that the new machine is planned to be installed at the site in September 2020 and upgrade the existing NOVACUT 106 E with a Bobst elevation kit to enable processing larger pallets of work.

Bobst BU Sheet Fed area sales manager Lee Alton said: “NOVACUT 106 ER makes blanking easy. The innovative inline separation capabilities allow piles of blanks to be delivered straight to the folder-gluers, boosting performance across the entire production process.

“Both unique and cost-effective, it is the perfect solution for Encore; a company with strong ambitions to grow and delivering superb quality and reliability for customers.”

In June this year, Oliver Printing & Packaging, a premier folding carton manufacturer, purchased MASTERCUT 145 PER flatbed die-cutter from Bobst.