Oliver Printing & Packaging plans to install the Bobst’s MASTERCUT 145 PER flatbed die-cutter at its facility in New York, US

The Bobst’s MASTERCUT 145 PER die-cutter. (Credit: Bobst)

Oliver Printing & Packaging, a premier folding carton manufacturer, has invested in MASTERCUT 145 PER flatbed die-cutter from Bobst.

With operations in Ohio, New York and Virginia, US, Oliver Printing & Packaging offers a range of services including folding carton packaging, in-store point of sale and signage displays, labels, marketing collateral and fulfilment.

The firm, which operates a portfolio of BOBST die-cutters, serves customers in health and beauty, pharmaceutical, food and beverage markets.

Planned to be installed at Oliver’s New York site, the MASTERCUT fully automated die-cutter is designed to optimise uptime and drive efficiency and productivity along the line.

Oliver Printing & Packaging president and CEODan Rodenbush said that the MASTERCUT meets its requirements of improved speed, reliability and quality.

Rodenbush added: “POWER REGISTER, which enables precise die-cutting and the CUBE interface for controlled easy setting, are both appealing features for us.

“After installing EXPERTCUT 106 just over a year ago, all print-to-cut register issues have been eradicated and the machine is handling more than 55% of our die-cutting volume.”

MASTERCUT die-cutter handles sheets up to 1,450 x 1,050mm

Capable of handling sheets up to 1,450×1,050mm at speeds up to 9,500 sheets per hour, the MASTERCUT die-cutter features synchronised feeder and register to provide extremely accurate non-stop feeding. It allows storing of up to 5,000 job setups.

Oliver Printing & Packaging vice president and plant manager Nik Blake said: “We are currently seeing high volume account growth, so it is crucial for us that the standards that we are well-known for are not compromised during these exciting but critical times.

“We have to increase our capacity and capabilities to stay ahead of the market. Having invested in an EXPERTCUT 106 last year which has generated amazing throughput results, there was only one option for us when it came to supporting the business with new machinery assets; all three of our sites run only BOBST die-cutters.”

In 2019, Oliver Printing & Packaging has acquired DISC Graphics, a manufacturer of speciality packaging, to further strengthen its platform by bringing new markets, customers, capabilities and capacity.