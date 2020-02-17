CEFLEX is the collaborative initiative of a European consortium of companies and associations representing the entire flexible packaging value chain

Emsur has joined the CEFLEX initiative. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

Flexible packaging solutions provider Emsur has joined collaborative initiative CEFLEX to support the development of a circular economy for flexible packaging.

Emsur to provide packaging solutions developed from natural resources

As part of the commitment, Emsur is planning to provide packaging solutions developed from natural resources to help reduce environmental impact. The company focuses on the eco-friendly design and the recyclability of its packaging.

Emsur CEO Alberto Gallardo said: “Emsur’s participation in this initiative is a step forward in our commitment to achieving a sustainable future for flexible packaging based on a circular model as a real and reliable alternative.

“Through CEFLEX we contribute to developing the necessary infrastructure to recycle flexible packaging and to promote its circularity.”

CEFLEX, which comprises over 130 bodies, aims to develop infrastructure for the collection, sorting and reprocessing of post-consumer flexible packaging across Europe by 2025.

The initiative seeks to develop and implement a road map for flexible packaging, including guidelines on design, added value and resource efficiency.

Emsur, a division of the Grupo Lantero, is engaged in manufacturing flexible packaging solutions for the food sector, with rotogravure and flexographic printing.

The company operates 10 production facilities and seven sales offices across 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Last year, US-based printing inks and pigments manufacturer Sun Chemical had joined CEFLEX to actively contribute to the circular economy.

The firm plans to use its global R&D resources in supporting the project to shape the flexible packaging market for the future.

Commenting on the move, Sun Chemical chief marketing officer Felipe Mellado said: “Developing more sustainable flexible packaging solutions designed for a circular economy has become a global issue.

“A collaborative initiative encompassing the whole industry, as CEFLEX does, therefore has the best chance of making a real impact on resolving these issues and we are keen to play our part in this important joint venture.”