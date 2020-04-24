The narrow web production line was installed at the Elloflex’s facility in North of Parana, Brazil in 2018

Elloflex sales director Rafael Rampazzo. (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Brazilian label printer and converter Elloflex has invested in Gallus Labelmaster to boost its production efficiency and diversify into new markets.

Gallus, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (Heidelberg), has installed the narrow web production line at the Elloflex’s facility in North of Parana, Brazil in December 2018.

The Gallus Labelmaster features eight flexo printing stations, cold-foil and a further unit for rotary screen. It has a printing width of 440mm and is the first Gallus press for Elloflex.

Ellofle commercial director Rafael Polessi Rampazzo said: “We chose Gallus because it is a durable and stable running machine which guarantees reliable results which we can really achieve during daily production.

“Now, more than one year after the installation, we can say that we increased the efficiency of sleeve production and were able to conquer new markets thanks to this investment.”

Gallus Labelmaster enables production of sleeves for flexible packaging market

The Gallus Labelmaster machine can be mainly used for the production of sleeves for the flexible packaging market. The conventional label press also supports a whole range of narrow web applications, Heidelberg said.

Additionally, the press allows the operators to use the flexo printing units either for color printing, cold-foil, hot foil embossing or rotary embossing, based on the requirement.

Last year, Germany-based label printing firm All4Labels – Global Packaging Group has commissioned the Gallus Labelmaster Advanced flexo label press at its Lübbecke facility, to boost its production capabilities.

All4Labels – Global Packaging Group serves local and multinational companies across all industries. It offers packaging solutions in the flexibles, sleeves, folding boxes, smart and security technologies areas.

Employing more than 3,000 people, the firm operates a global network of 29 production sites.