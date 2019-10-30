With EFI’s MarketDirect PackCentral, packaging professionals can digitally transform their businesses

Image: EFI’s new platform for packaging converters enables streamlined workflows. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Electronics For Imaging has released a powerful new addition to its already robust MarketDirect platform. With EFI’s MarketDirect PackCentral, packaging professionals can digitally transform their businesses and grow profitability through new revenue streams and reduced sales costs. Keeping customers top of mind, PackCentral allows packaging and corrugated service providers to increase value for the brands they serve by streamlining their end-to-end workflows while also providing future-ready features like SmartBox Designer, a new tool to simplify and visualize on-line 3D design.

New PackCentral web-to-pack options enhance the functionality EFI™ MarketDirect offers beyond its core customer communication and marketing campaign management capabilities, adding easy-to-use procurement, order management, and customer collaboration tools designed specifically for packaging converters and brands.

Early reviewers such as Attleboro, Massachusetts-based custom corrugated packaging manufacturer Abbott-Action have been able to see how they can improve their total offering to brands. The product provides an intuitive online design, ordering and management process that will help make Abbott-Action the preferred or sole converting partner for an even greater segment of its client base.

“We’re excited about the potential with SmartBox Designer to support our key brand agents in specifying content online,” said Abbott-Action CEO J. Samuel Abbott. “Our valued Customers are always looking for flexible tools to better manage their artwork and assets through production.

“SmartBox Designer will enable us to push our small box order specification to an online platform,” Abbott added, “enabling our Customers to process orders on a digital platform removes internal administrative tasks and greatly improves our speed to market.”

The new EFI MarketDirect solutions for packaging design and project re-ordering help converters quickly adapt to global trends toward just-in-time, customized inventory and multi-SKU/versioned packaging supply chains, which in-turn provide new revenue stream opportunities and growth capabilities. The software also simplifies and automates key operations to help packaging printers and converters maintain and grow profits.

PackCentral’s intuitive and flexible tools enable customers, procurement agents and buyers quickly search, select and order products 24/7 from a customized online portal.

Producers and manufacturers can more efficiently create and publish a library of products to online catalogs, helping to eliminate errors and reduce transactional costs by moving more procurement online. Users can automatically create sales orders and view available inventory saving precious time for customers and CSRs alike.

The new SmartBox Designer within PackCentral gives users the power to create, customize and visualize folding carton and corrugated box designs entirely online. Brands and designers can bring their designs to life in real time before placing orders, ensuring brand integrity while speeding time to market.

Source: Company Press Release