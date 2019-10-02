Eastman’s mechanical recycling stream technology leverages the municipal recycle stream to compound high quality PCR feedstock with proprietary combinations of virgin copolyester

Image: Eastman showcased next-generation Eastman Trēva engineering bioplastic at LUXE PACK MONACO 2019. Photo: courtesy of Rupert Kittinger-Sereinig from Pixabay.

Global specialty plastics provider Eastman has won the 2019 LUXE PACK in green award at LUXE PACK MONACO in the Responsible Initiatives category for activating the circular economy.

At the show, Eastman showcased next-generation Eastman Trēva engineering bioplastic and introduced Eastman Cristal Revēl copolyesters, a new line of proprietary post-consumer recycled content (PCR) compounded polyesters.

These new sustainable materials will participate alongside The Glass Polymer™ family of cosmetic materials in the circular economy via Eastman’s recently announced unique recycling technology loops: mechanical recycling stream technology, carbon renewal technology and advanced circular recycling.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for activating our circular economy,” said Kendra Harrold, marketing director for specialty plastics. “We are leveraging our people and our technologies to revolutionize materials today that provide options for waste plastics and allow brands to meet their ambitious targets for recycled content.”

Every year, the LUXE PACK in green Awards recognizes its exhibitors for the best sustainable packaging innovations in the world and the most responsible initiatives. Other finalists in Eastman’s category included Heinz Glas, Altus Coating and Primal Manufacturing.

Eastman’s mechanical recycling stream technology leverages the municipal recycle stream to compound high quality PCR feedstock with proprietary combinations of virgin copolyester. The resulting resin addresses a diverse set of needs in color, processing, sustainability and mold thickness — all in a single-pellet solution. Additionally, most of these products are compatible in the PET recycle stream, enabling brands to “close the loop” via an existing and familiar recycling infrastructure.

Carbon renewal technology (CRT) is a chemical recycling technology that diverts mixed plastic waste from the landfill and converts it to simple molecular components that are then reintroduced in the production of a variety of Eastman products, including Trēva. With CRT, newer generations of Trēva can benefit from recycled materials alongside its strong biocontent origins (>40 percent renewable content from sustainably sourced trees).

Advanced circular recycling (ACR) is a chemical recycling process that uses polyester waste to produce virgin-like materials. Utilizing ACR, innovative products within The Glass Polymer family of cosmetic materials, such as Eastman Cristal™ EV600 copolyester, will incorporate high percentages of recycled material with zero drop-off in performance, safety or aesthetics.

Mechanical recycling stream technologies and CRT are currently operational for scaled capacity, with full-scale operations expected for ACR within 24–36 months.

Source: Company Press Release