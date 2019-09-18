The company demonstrates cosmetics portfolio's circular economy credentials

Image: Utilising ACR, Eastman Cristal EV600 incorporates high percentages of recycled material with zero drop-off in performance, safety or aesthetics. Photo: courtesy of Eastman/PRNewswire.

Global advanced materials and specialty additives company Eastman is set to reveal its vision for sustainable future.

The company said that it will unveil the sustainable transformation of its cosmetics portfolio at Luxe Pack Monaco exhibition, which is due to take place at Grimaldi Forum from 30 September 2019 to 2 October 2019.

Products that will be demonstrated at the global event include next-generation Trēva engineering bioplastic, which is ideal for opaque and color-tinted cosmetics packaging, and Eastman Cristal Revēl copolyesters, a new line of post-consumer recycled content (PCR) compounded polyesters.

Trēva, through carbon renewal technology, incorporates recycled materials along with its biocontent origins.

Eastman Cristal Revēl copolyester with 40% PCR content is claimed to provide sustainability without compromising on various performance benefits of The Glass Polymer, which is said to be more than ten times the shatter resistance of other plastics.

The company will also exhibit the Glass Polymer family of cosmetic materials in the circular economy through its recycling technology loops.

Eastman is activating the circular economy through three sustainable technology innovations

The company is transforming its cosmetic packaging portfolio to take part in the circular economy via three technology investments that include mechanical recycle stream technologies, carbon renewal technology (CRT)and advanced circular recycling (ACR).

Mechanical recycling stream technologies and CRT are currently operational for scaled capacity, while full-scale operations for ACR are expected by 2021-2022.

Eastman Specialty Plastics marketing director Glenn Goldman said: “At Eastman, sustainability is at the core of who we are as a company. Investment in these new technologies underscores our unwavering commitment to ensure full participation in the circular economy.

“The products we are introducing today provide real solutions to sustainability challenges and represent a brighter future for our company and our partners.”

US-based Eastman serves customers in over 100 countries and generated revenues of about $10bn in 2018. The company employs about 14,500 people across the world.