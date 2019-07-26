DTM Group has expanded colour label printers’ portfolio with the addition of OKI’s Pro1050 digital LED 5-color label printer for distribution through its subsidiary DTM Print (formerly Primera Europe).

Image: The OKI’s Pro1050 digital LED 5-color label printer. Photo: courtesy of DTM Print GmbH.

The Japanese printer manufacturer’s EMEA head office, while working closely with OKI Europe, will make available the OKI’s Pro1050 printer through its distribution channels in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, and the CEE region.

Based on LED technology, the OKI’s Pro1050 Label Printer is capable of printing in five colours (CMYK + W) and handles medium to large runs of colour labels on-demand.

The Pro1050 printer’s unique fifth colour option “white”, sets new standards in creativity in its class, DTM said.

The firm said in a statement: “For printing white only or white with colour on transparent or coloured labels customers can choose either from standard materials or the wide selection of DTM certified Genuine Label Stock for dry toner: starting with matte and glossy papers extending to transparent, matte and glossy polyester films as well as special coatings such as textured or silver, gold, black and other coloured materials.”

The OKI Pro1050 printer is designed for printing on-demand complex label designs in-house to help generate more attention for customer’s products.

Additionally, the machine allows users to individually set up print jobs with static or variable data within a few minutes as well as efficiently realise even short print runs and access profitable new revenue streams.

The OKI Pro1050, which uses a dry toner electrophotographic process to develop the image on a light-sensitive drum, produces labels that are waterproof and UV resistant.

The firm noted: “In comparison to traditional laser printers, where the image is created by a rotating laser beam, the OKI Pro1050 uses static LED lines which means lower maintenance and longer life cycles. LED print heads deliver a precise pixel setting for crisp and brilliant labels.”

DTM Group partners with manufacturers from Europe, America, and Asia with printing solutions like ID card printers, CD/DVD/BD printing systems, colour label printers as well as slide and cassette printers for the healthcare market.