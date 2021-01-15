The EFI Nozomi C18000 printer allows DS Smith to deliver 100% customised, sustainable packaging with the photographic printing quality

DS Smith Iberia has installed EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus digital corrugated printer. (Credit: DS Smith)

Packaging firm DS Smith Iberia has invested in the EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus digital corrugated printer from Electronics For Imaging to expand its offering with more designs and possibilities to customers in Portugal and Spain.

Installed at the company’s facility in Lisbon, Portugal, the EFI Nozomi C18000 single pass-LED inkjet printer allows DS Smith to deliver 100% customised, sustainable packaging with photographic printing quality and shorter delivery times.

The 71-inch wide press is capable of printing up to 246 linear feet per minute, producing up to 10,000 35×35-inch boards per hour two-up.

The printer’s single-pass, piezo inkjet imaging system is designed to deliver accurate colour, including consistent reproduction on solid areas.

DS Smith Iberia managing director Jorge Requejo said: “The EFI Nozomi C18000 Plus completes the wide range of current products that DS Smith Iberia offers.

“This solution will help our clients to promote their brand, personalize packaging and messaging, adapt to the seasonality of their demand, and gain in reaction capacity and impact specific promotions – with photographic printing quality and in batches adapted to what their end-customer demands.

“With the press, we will enjoy the quality of printing that achieves a solution equivalent to offset printing technology without the need for litho lamination. In addition, variable printing is another inalienable competitive advantage to digital printing.”

The advanced direct-to-board LED UV inkjet printer features a new transport feed and patented vacuum table systems to eliminate warping while reducing printer productivity.

Additional features of the Nozomi C18000 Plus include an improved post-print quality inspection system to help users monitor quality and quickly identify defects.

DS Smith Iberia’s new printer has a six-colour and expanded-gamut imaging with a matte, satin or glossy finishes.

EFI building materials and packaging vice-president and general manager Evandro Matteucci said: “We want to ensure that our customers get the most out of their single-pass LED digital inkjet printing investment. As a result, we have recently expanded our value-added professional services platform, the Nozomi Digital Solutions Program, to ensure maximum uptime for customers.

“The program is designed for us to be with our partners every step of the way – during the installation, the ramp-up process, and during regular and intensive use.”