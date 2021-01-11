The new solution, Brrr Box, uses temperature, moisture-resistant Greencoat technology, making it a 100% recyclable, biodegradable cooler

Brrr Box is a 100% recyclable, biodegradable cooler. (Credit: DS Smith)

Sustainable packaging firm DS Smith has partnered with Vig Pak to develop Brrr Box, a 100% recyclable, biodegradable corrugated beverage cooler solution.

Featuring modern technologies available in corrugated cardboard packaging, the Brrr Box has been designed to serve as an eco-friendly alternative to Styrofoam coolers.

It makes use of DS Smith’s Greencoat corrugated moisture-resistant and US FDA food contact-safe material.

The biodegradable Greencoat is made of sustainable and renewable fibre to reduce waste to landfills and carbon emissions.

DS Smith Packaging North America sales, marketing and innovation director Melanie Galloway said: “Greencoat was launched 13 years ago as a revolutionary product created to survive the harsh poultry shipping supply-chain and has since been adopted by a number of other markets.

“Brrr Box is a natural extension of the product line that’s ideal for consumers looking for an eco-friendly, durable way to transport ice and cold beverages without the negative impact of Styrofoam.”

The Brrr Box allows users to open and close with one hand and can be assembled in about five seconds. It can hold a dozen 12-ounce beverages and 10 pounds of ice while keeping contents cold for up to eight hours.

Brrr Box co-founder and President Ed Battle said: “It’s a multi-use cooler if treated properly. And the best part is instead of those Styrofoam coolers going back into the waste stream, this goes back into the circular economy and is fully curbside recyclable.”

Galloway said Greencoat uses a patented process applied completely in-house. The technology combines impregnation and coating on the paper to provide durability and long-lasting moisture protection and temperature resistance.

For retailers, the Brrr Box accepts high-impact graphic printing and is compatible with corporate green initiatives. It also reduces freight, warehousing and merchandising space.

Last year, DS Smith has developed a 100% recyclable packaging solution for the multi-use product brand WD-40.