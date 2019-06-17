UK-based sustainable packaging solutions provider DS Smith has expanded its North American operations with the opening of a new headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Image: DS Smith is a major provider of corrugated packaging solutions. Photo: courtesy of Rawich / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

DS Smith is expanding its operations in North American market following the acquisition of Interstate Resources and Corrugated Container, and The Display Connection.

The new headquarters facility employs over 50 people in sales, marketing, finance, legal and technical departments.

DS Smith intends to announce additional Greenfield sites and will open its first recycling depot in the near term, in addition to the Greenfield facility development in Indiana and its headquarters announcement.

According to the DS Smith, the firm’s momentum and leadership in environmental and sustainability stewardship in Europe offers a launchpad for its expansion in North America and allows it to offer more sustainable packaging options for consumers in the region.

The closed-loop recycling model has enabled the firm to manage over five million tonnes of recyclable materials per annum in Europe.

Under the closed-loop recycling model, the paper and corrugated is collected, recycled and then used again to make packaging materials.

The company has decided to expand into North America to provide similar sustainable packaging solutions in the region, helping to meet the requirements of global and local customers.

DS Smith global CEO Miles Roberts said: “We’ve always thrived on finding innovative ways to help customers achieve more for less – sell more, reduce costs, manage risk and complexity in their supply chain.

“For years, we’ve helped companies across industries—from pharma and consumer packaged goods to retail and e-commerce—to redefine packaging across the world, and this expansion marks a key milestone in our journey to bring our innovative business model to the U.S.”

Recently, the company has established a global partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to support the circular economy.

The collaboration is said to advance DS Smith’s influence in the circular economy and support innovation across the business, including pilots focusing on urban recycling and carbon-efficiency in e-commerce.

DS Smith North America president and CEO Jim Morgan said: “Atlanta is a global hub of activity for the packaging industry and we’re excited to bring competitive, challenging career opportunities to this particular market, while having access to some of the country’s top talent.”