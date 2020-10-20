The new packaging features all-polyethylene (PE) structure, which enables to recycle the end-product in existing recycle streams

Dow and Liby have announced the launch of fully recyclable laundry packaging in China. (Credit Dow )

Dow, along with laundry brand Liby, has announced the introduction of first fully recyclable laundry packaging in China.

Liby has selected Dow’s INNATE TF Polyethylene Resins for Tenter Frame Biaxial Orientation (TF-BOPE) as its packaging for laundry pods.

Dow, Liby and Fujian Kaida have worked together to manufacture fully recyclable laundry packaging for the laundry pods.

Fujian Kaida is responsible for the design and production of new recyclable packaging for Liby’s laundry pods.

The INNATE TF-BOPE features all-polyethylene (PE) structure, which enables to recycle the end-product in existing recycle streams.

Dow’s sustainable product is also provided with advanced material properties to offer toughness and minimise leakage during e-commerce transportation. It also delivers advanced optics for stand-up shelf appeal and touch and feel.

Liby is already offering the first batch of fully recyclable packaging to the customers via its e-commerce flagship stores.

Partnership helps both firms to achieve circular economy in China

The collaboration with Liby will enable Dow to accelerate its new sustainability target to make 100% packaging reusable or recyclable by 2035. The partnership also helps to reinforce both firms’ commitment to achieving a circular economy in China.

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “We are delighted to partner with Liby to pioneer fully recyclable laundry packaging in China.

“The country’s recent acceleration in achieving a green and sustainable environment has changed the way it tackles plastic waste, and this collaboration is a significant step in improving the recyclability and sustainability quotient in the packaging of laundry products for millions of households.”

In July, Dow added TF-BOPE films to its product portfolio of INNATE precision packaging resins, which enable to create sustainable packaging for converters, brand owners and retailers.

In September this year, Dow collaborated with an integrated waste management company Luhai to increase the circularity of plastics in China.