Solaris Laser offers advanced fibre, ultraviolet and CO2 laser systems suitable for product marking and coding in industrial and packaging applications

Diversified global manufacturer Dover has completed the acquisition of European company Solaris Laser for an undisclosed sum.

Solaris Laser is engaged in the distribution of advanced fibre, ultraviolet and CO 2 laser systems suitable for product marking and coding in industrial and packaging applications across a range end markets.

Dover has included Solaris Laser in its Markem-Imaje business unit

Solaris Laser, which currently operates under Dovers’ Markem-Imaje business unit, has been serving the marking and coding industry for 25 years.

The laser solutions can be used in various industries such as food, chemicals, beverages, cosmetics, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, electronics and others.

The acquisition of Solaris will allow Markem-Imaje to expand its laser technology product line, in addition to strengthening its position as a major provider of identification and traceability equipment and solutions.

The product line expansion will also help Markem-Imaje to better meet the increasing demand from customers for laser coding technologies.

Part of Dover’s imaging and identification segment, Markem-Imaje is involved in the manufacturing of product identification and traceability solutions.

Markem-Imaje delivers a range of inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. With 30 subsidiaries, the company operates six technology centres, several equipment repair centres and serves more than 50,000 customers.

With five operating segments, Dover provides advanced equipment and components, speciality systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services.

In January this year, Dover agreed to acquire US-based Systech International that offers digital brand protection solutions for pharmaceutical and consumer brands across the global supply chain.

Systech is said to offer digital brand protection solutions for 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical manufacturers.