Diversified global manufacturer Dover has agreed to acquire US-based Systech International for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Princeton of New Jersey, Systech provides digital brand protection solutions for pharmaceutical and consumer brands across the global supply chain.

Systech is said to offer digital brand protection solutions for 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The company also serves customers in the personal care, cosmetics, wine and spirits and medical device segments.

Systech helps brand owners to digitise their brand protection solutions via non-additive means, as well as assists in offering protection against the growing global threat of counterfeiting.

Systech offers an advanced software suite of authentication and traceability solutions to restrict counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance.

The company’s software suite provides real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality required to address supply chain threats.

Subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year.

Upon completion of the deal, Dover will include Systech in its Markem-Imaje business unit, which offers product identification and traceability solutions. Markem-Imaje is part of Dover’s imaging and identification segment.

Systech CEO Ara Ohanian said: “Integration with Markem-Imaje will boost Systech’s R&D capabilities and support our ambitious technological innovation agenda. The acquisition will also enhance implementation scale, accelerate innovation and help to better serve both our global client base and our partners.

“Our solutions are complementary, and the combined offerings will strengthen our brand promise of delivering authentic, safe and connected products across the supply chain, from manufacturing to the consumer’s hands.”

In June 2019, Japanese printing company Toppan Printing partnered with Systech to deliver brand protection solutions across the world.

With five operating segments, Dover provides advanced equipment and components, speciality systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services.