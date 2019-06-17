Japanese printing company Toppan Printing has partnered with Systech, a provider of supply chain security and brand protection, to deliver brand protection solutions worldwide.

Image: Systech has signed partnership agreement with Toppan. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

The five-year global licensing agreement allows Toppan to integrate Systech’s digital e-Fingerprint technology into its printing solutions offerings.

Systech CEO Ara Ohanian said: “The embedding of Systech’s e-fingerprint technology into Toppan’s established offering delivers the promise of intelligent packaging on a massive global scale.”

The collaboration will also allow the firms to deliver latest brand protection solutions to help combat counterfeiting and prevent product diversion on a global scale.

Systech said that the offerings will also help brands protect themselves from revenue erosion, and protect consumers from potentially harmful products.

Toppan platform business centre head Takeshi Kabayama said: “We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Systech.

“Its unique, proven, non-additive brand safety solution harnesses existing product barcodes and packaging to create a unique signature that cannot be duplicated. Our combined expertise protects brand equity and provides consumer safety.”

Systech said that major manufacturing brands are adopting existing technologies to address product counterfeiting and diversion issues.

In a statement, the firm said: “However, many of these packaging elements are additive and costly. Global supply chain intrusion is on the rise and it is getting more difficult to track and trace real products with outdated technologies that can be replicated.”

Claimed to be non-additive and cost effective, the Systech’s technology can be implemented on existing product and labelling production lines.

In 2017, Systech International Toppan announced a strategic agreement allowing the latter to serve as a Systech preferred partner to market UniSecure in Japan and other Asian-Pacific markets.

Claimed to be the only proven, non-additive product authentication solution, Systech UniSecure leverages existing product barcodes and packaging to create a unique signature which cannot be duplicated and ensure product authenticity.

Systech provides solutions for brand protection, anti-counterfeiting, diversion detection, and regulatory compliance.

Toppan offers integrated solutions in the fields of printing, communications, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics.