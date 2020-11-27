The new blister foil and web digital printing solution, known as K600G, will enable product-level serialisation

Domino Printing Sciences, a provider of coding, marking and printing technologies, has introduced new variable data printing solution for pharmaceutical applications.

Dubbed as K600G, the new blister foil and web digital printing solution will facilitate product-level serialisation in pharmaceutical applications.

Domino has worked with pharmaceutical industry innovator Gallarus and life science industry expert SeaVision to develop the high-resolution and digital printing solution.

The new digital printing offering consists of several solutions that were developed for different installation types such as off-line, near-line, top-of-line and sealed-blister-coding to print directly on formed blister packs.

An integrated-line version has been developed to meet the requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

With a native resolution of 600dpi and advanced greyscale capability, the K600G delivers quality and reliable printing across a range of substrates.

Domino’s K600G has the potential to print at speeds of up to 75m per minute. The print widths range from a single print module with a width of 108mm to seven dual print modules with a combined width of 782mm.

The smart i-Tech StitchLink micro-motor offers precise print head alignment and image stitching to enable seamless printing across a complete web print width.

The i-Tech CleanCap allows K600G to clean the print heads when they are not in operation. It helps to wipe and clean them to make ready for the next use.

In addition, the i-Tech ActiFlow allows the ink to always move around the print head. It helps in degassing the ink and avoiding the formation of air bubbles that can affect nozzle performance and increase the risk of product rejects.

Domino global sector development director Craig Stobie said: “Over the last couple of years serialisation at pack level has become a global requirement in the pharmaceutical industry.

“In the future, it is likely that serialisation of individual pockets of a blister pack will become the new standard, in order to further enhance patient safety and reduce medical errors.”

The printer, which is based on Domino’s piezo drop-on-demand inkjet technology, has the potential to build imagery using multiple different drop sizes. It helps to improve image quality and enables manufacturers to efficiently control ink consumption.

The automated maintenance systems can be equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) software to gather, analyse and learns from factory data to deliver intelligent manufacturing solutions.

In October this year, the company launched the Domino N730i digital press for high-performance inkjet label printing applications.