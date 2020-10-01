The Domino N730i digital press features Brother BITSTARTM 1200dpi piezo print head and the SunLight graphical user interface, among others

The Domino's N730i digital label press. (Credit: Domino Printing Sciences plc)

Domino Printing Sciences has introduced the Domino N730i digital press for high-performance inkjet label printing applications.

The new press, which uses new Domino Generation 7 inkjet platform, features the Brother BITSTARTM 1200dpi piezo print head, the SunLight graphical user interface, and the latest automated Domino i-Tech intelligent Technology comprising i-Tech SetAlign and i-Tech CleanCap2.

Domino Digital Printing Solutions division Director Philip Easton said that the press represents the most significant product for the firm has launched since the start of its digital label press business.

Easton added: “It has been a huge collaborative team effort, spread over five years, involving our colleagues at Brother Industries, supplier partners, our development team and our existing customers.

“Today, we are so proud of what the N730i delivers, as we truly believe it is setting new standards in high-performance inkjet label Printing.”

N730i press offers maximum flexibility for label printers

Available with optional flexo stations, the N730i label press is designed to offer maximum flexibility for label printers. It allows for spot colours or varnishing or for reverse white for cost-effective shrink sleeve applications.

Domino Digital Printing Solutions N730i global product manager Louise Adcock said that the firm has almost 1,000 global installations using the existing Generation 6 inkjet platform.

Adcock added: “During the development of the N730i, we really listened to our customers, so we are confident that this press will enable label converters to get the best return from their digital Printing investment.

“Based on customer feedback, we focused on three key areas: providing consistent print quality at high speed, ease of use and flexibility.”

Additional features of the N730i press includes Domino’s own in-house developed UV90 ink set, which is commonly used by customers as a silk-screen replacement achieving an opacity of up to 76%.

Domino said that it provides a complete range of services to support for the N730i including flexible in-house leasing options and the Domino Digital Solutions Programme, aims to offer advanced operator training, sales training, production efficiency enhancement and job costing, as well as consultancy services.

Easton added: “When we introduced our N600i and then the N610i digital label presses, our focus was to be as good as flexo. With the N730i, we believe we are offering a quality of output that sets a new high-performance inkjet standard, and perhaps now flexo needs to start catching up!”

In August this year, Domino Printing Sciences acquired automated and vision-based inspection systems provider Lake Image Systems.