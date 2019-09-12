Each K600i dual bar system can be interchanged between printing adhesive for digital cold foil applications or printing spot varnish

Domino has developed new digital cold foil and spot varnish applications (Credit: Domino Printing Sciences)

Domino Digital Printing Solutions, a provider of coding, marking and printing technologies, has developed new digital cold foil and spot varnish applications.

The company will exhibit the newly developed digital cold foil and spot varnish applications at this year’s Labelexpo Europe event, which will take place from 24 to 27 September.

Details of Domino’s new digital cold foil and spot varnish applications

Two of Domino’s 333mm UV ink jet K600i printers, which are installed on the latest AB Graphic’s Digicon Series 3 finishing line with a semi-rotary die-cutting system, are involved in the printing of digital UV-curable adhesive for cold foil lamination and UV-curable spot varnish.

At the event, the systems will print various creative brand-enhancing embellishments and security features using a newly developed UV-curable clear ink.

The company will interchange each K600i dual bar system between printing adhesive for digital cold foil applications or printing spot varnish.

The system allows printers to adopt full digital production when combined with the Domino N610i seven colour digital label press, helping to avoid the use of printing plates and simplify production management.

Domino is also endorsing digital foiling for security applications, including parallel trade and anti-counterfeit applications.

The K600i system uses intelligent technology i-Tech features such as CleanCap, StitchLink and Actiflow to enhance uptime and improve productivity.

Domino’s K600i holds the capacity to print a range of substrates such as labels, tags, tickets and security products.

Domino Digital Printing Solutions K600i product manager Jim Orford said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this latest innovative development in digital cold foil and spot varnish to Labelexpo Europe 2019.

“This next generation of digital cold foiling technology builds on our first development introduced five years ago, but now with superior edge definition and foil break-off.”

In January this year, the company unveiled new clear UV-activated ink to enhance the security of internal track and trace processes.