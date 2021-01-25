Distrupol, based in Surrey of England, distributes thermoplastics to the polymer processing industry in Europe

GPD has agreed to acquire thermoplastics distributor Distrupol. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

One Rock Capital Partners affiliate GPD Companies has agreed to acquire Univar Solutions subsidiary Distrupol for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Surrey, England, Distrupol is a distributor of thermoplastics to the polymer processing industry in Europe.

The company offers advanced products and solutions for the customers in the consumer, medical, automotive, and electrical sectors.

It also offers Ineos Eltex MED polypropylene grades that can be used in various applications such as inhaler parts, caps and closures, tubes. It can also be used as primary packaging for medical and pharmaceutical products.

With more than 1,300 customers across 13 countries, Distrupol produces over 4,000 grades of polymers, including sustainably derived solutions that minimise environmental impact.

Distrupol business director Richard Orme said: “One Rock has substantial experience in, and deep knowledge of, the speciality plastics and distribution space and shares our passion for collaboration.

“We are pleased to join a leading group of global distributors while allowing our team to keep its distinct identity and operate entrepreneurially in this environment.”

The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of this year.

Upon closing of the deal, Distrupol will join GPD’s global distributors that also include Nexeo Plastics.

Distrupol will operate as a standalone and independent entity under its current brand, as well as managed by its existing management and commercial teams.

One Rock managing partner Tony Lee said: “Distrupol has established a reputation for product and technical expertise, innovation and reliability among its deep network of European suppliers and customers, and we look forward to stewarding the continued success of the company and its valued partners.”