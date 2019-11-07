The investment forms part of Digiflex’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for flexographic plates from customers across India as well as from Africa and South East Asia

Image: Officials from Esko and Digiflex. Photo: courtesy of Esko-Graphics BV.

India-based flexographic plates supplier Digiflex has invested in Esko’s automated workflow server, Automation Engine, for its facility in Hyderabad, Telangana, in a bid to improve overall efficiency and capacity.

The investment is part of the firm’s efforts to meet the increasing demand for flexographic plates from major label convertors and flexible and corrugated packaging printers.

Digiflex supplies flexographic plates to customers across India as well as to customers from Africa and South East Asia.

Digiflex managing partner Muralidhar Nalli said: “As our reputation continues to grow, earning plaudits for our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services, the number of jobs the business is handling has been steadily increasing.

“Automating our workflow to ensure we maximized our efficiency and productivity became an obvious necessity.”

Digiflex operates two flexo plate imaging lines

Digiflex’s operation comprises two flexo plate imaging lines, including a new Esko CDI Crystal 5080 with the latest imaging software.

Nalli added: “This is the only imager of this size in the South Indian market and will help us to target large format flexible printers and supply full size plates for the corrugated market.

“We will soon be adding even more equipment for digital flexo plate processing and so looked to automate our workflow as it is vital that we continue delivering a service of the highest quality and accuracy to our customers.”

Automation Engine is Esko’s workflow server. It not only automates print production tasks but also integrates business systems, which speeds up the process. More importantly, it reduces the error rate and the need for operator intervention.

Additionally, the scalable Automation Engine can ensure maximum accuracy and efficiency of platemaking.

Nalli said: “Our decision to install Esko Automation Engine means we can offer our customers the same or even better standard of service on which we have built our business, while maximizing our efficiency and productivity.

“Not only that, but Automation Engine will clearly help us to effectively avoid errors that happen in the process of handling files, achieving cost reductions through minimizing waste.”

Recently, US-based packaging supply store Complete Design & Packaging (CDP) has purchased Esko’s automation engine software to streamline workflow.