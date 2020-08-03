The acquisition by De Jong Packaging of a majority shareholding in Bangma Verpakking will strengthen its business activities in The Netherlands

De Jong Packaging acquires Bangma Verpakking. (Credit: De Jong Verpakking)

De Jong Verpakking BV (DJV), the only independent corrugated manufacturer in the Netherlands is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bangma Verpakking and strengthens its position on the Dutch food packaging market. The Autoriteit Consument en Markt has approved this acquisition.

With the location in Dronten the company fits well in the strategy of DJV, because DJV currently doesn’t have an erecting center in this region in The Netherlands. Ad Smit, CEO of DJV: “We are very pleased that our companies found each other. Both the vision about the future and philosophy of both family companies are a match.” Jan and Bas Bangma, owners of Bangma Verpakking add: “We are pleased we’ve met Henk de Jong and Ad Smit and their company De Jong Packaging, who share the passion for entrepreneurship and packaging of our family. Together we can keep being innovative and deliver our share to a sustainable future.

The acquisition by De Jong Packaging of a majority shareholding in Bangma Verpakking will strengthen its business activities in The Netherlands. With erecting centers in De Lier, Venlo, Roosendaal and now in Dronten, De Jong Packaging covers the whole country of the Netherlands and can give their customers the fastest service in the industry. Bangma Verpakking will continue the activities under her own name.

Source: Company Press Release