The new WBF high humidity coating can be used in a range of case coding applications

DataLase has introduced new WBF high humidity coating for paper and corrugated printing applications. (Credit: DataLase)

Coding and marking solutions provider DataLase has introduced a water-based flexographic (WBF) high humidity coating for paper and corrugated printing applications.

The new WBF high humidity coating is suitable for use in post-print processes, as well as, lithographic presses installed with water-based coating units.

Features of new WBF high humidity coating

Designed to use on either brown or white paper, the new WBF high humidity coating is suitable for use in a range of case coding applications, including food and beverage and e-commerce. It can also be used in non-direct food contact packaging applications.

DataLase has developed the new coating as an alternative to print and apply labelling, and high-resolution inkjet printing of shipping data onto boxes. It can be used in GS1 compliant barcodes, variable price/weight information, variable contents/ingredients data applications.

According to the company, the new WBF high humidity coating will enable brand owners and retailers to efficiently meet their mandatory shipping data requirements.

DataLase has optimised coating formulations to deliver better product stability and flow properties in geographical areas with high humidity.

The new coating can be used in combination with CO2 laser marking system to eliminate label backing waste and hazardous ink disposal from supply chains. It also helps to avoid the use of consumables in production/manufacturing environments.

DataLase WBF high humidity coating, which is heat, moisture, scuff and rub resistant, delivers a stable image density.

DataLase CSMO Paul Dustain said: “The high humidity coating is another example of DataLase utilising its technical expertise to develop and release an important supply chain solution, benefiting more challenging production environments at a time of significant increased demands.”

In October this year, DataLase introduced a new functional masterbatch additive, which has been developed for plastics integration.