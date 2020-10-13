Masterbatch Additive has been developed for integration into plastic products and packaging, for laser coding and marking applications

DataLase has introduced new functional masterbatch additive for plastics integration. (Credit: DataLase)

Photonic printing solutions provider DataLase has introduced a new functional masterbatch additive, which has been developed for plastics integration.

Masterbatch Additive is a new functional additive that can be integrated into plastic products and packaging for laser coding and marking applications.

DataLase’s functional masterbatch is suitable for use in a range of plastic applications

The new functional masterbatch additive can be used in a range of plastic applications, including home and personal care, pharmaceutical, medical, electronic, automotive, agricultural and industrial extruded products.

DataLase Masterbatch Additive is more suitable for extrusion and injection plastic moulding products. It helps to address the challenges experienced by production and manufacturing companies with product coding applications, such as printing expiry dates and lot numbers.

The new additive, which is launched as a DataLase VAReLase Pigment Solutions initiative, can be directly incorporated into the masterbatch in pellet form to deliver better quality and high contrast permanent black coding.

According to the company, the masterbatch additive works with standard CO 2 scribing lasers to offer sustainability benefits in production environments by scrapping labels, consumables and waste from the coding and marking process.

It also facilitates to streamline supply chains via a reduction in packaging. The additive will also deliver multiple efficiency benefits by retrofitting lasers to assembly lines.

Manufacturers can improve enhance brand integrity by providing SKU traceability through permanent coding, which is tamper-proof and anti-counterfeit, as the additive is already incorporated into the extruded plastic.

The additive will also help enhance packaging design by removing unsightly ablation areas, as well as allows to print anywhere on the packaging with high precision.

DataLase CTO Ally Grant said: “In light of the ongoing pandemic, the importance of supply chain resilience and risk management are more apparent than ever. Key to implementing refinements will be developments in technology and sustainability.

“Our masterbatch additive initiative ticks all the boxes in providing manufacturing and production environments with clear efficiency and environmental benefits, thereby assisting them to be prepared for future unexpected risk events and situations.”

In May 2019, DataLase introduced a new solvent-based range of functional coatings for flexible packaging printers.