Danimer Scientific will exclusively supply biodegradable resin for Genpak's GenZero line of takeout food containers

Image: Danimer Scientific and Genpak have collaborated to create new biodegradable food packaging. Photo: courtesy of Danimer Scientific.

Biodegradable materials producer Danimer Scientific has collaborated with food packaging manufacturer Genpak to develop new line of biodegradable food containers.

The new eco-friendly foodservice items are being developed to minimise the environmental impacts of non-biodegradable packaging produced annually across the world.

Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey said: “The national conversation around packaging waste has zeroed in on single-use drinking straws in recent years, as seen by the bans implemented in Seattle and other cities, but straws are only part of the equation.

“Plastic is a universal material used in countless everyday products, especially in the food and beverage industries, so it’s imperative to broaden the conversation around the type of items we can make with biodegradable materials.”

Genpak to use Danimer Scientific’s biodegradable resins to produce a new line of food packaging products

As part of the multi-year agreement, Danimer Scientific will supply several million pounds of biodegradable resins to the Genpak.

Genpak will use these resins to exclusively produce its new GenZero line of food packaging products.

Danimer’s Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymer will be used for the production of GenZero food containers.

Nodax PHA is a plant-based material, which was verified as a trusted biodegradable alternative to traditional petrochemical plastics in a 2018 study led by University of Georgia (UGA) researchers and members of the UGA New Materials Institute, said Danimer.

Genpak’s foodservice items can be used in various applications, including to-go hinged food containers, plates, bowls and platters, serving trays and two-piece food containers.

Genpak said that the new biodegradable products will be based on the company’s focus on sustainable packaging options.

Genpak president Kevin Kelly said: “Innovation is a core foundation of our manufacturing philosophy, and it has driven the development of some of our most durable and sustainable packaging items.

“Partnering with Danimer Scientific provides us with the cutting-edge material we need to take the next step in our dedication to our Purpose Statement of advancing innovative packaging to enhance the human experience.”

In October this year, Danimer Scientific partnered with UrthPact to manufacture drinking straws that are fully biodegradable in the environment.