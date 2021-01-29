The new beverage can manufacturing facility, slated to be operational in the second quarter of 2022, will create 126 new jobs

Crown is set to construct new beverage can facility in Virginia. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Rigid packaging solutions provider Crown Holdings has unveiled plans to construct a new beverage can manufacturing facility in the US state of Virginia.

The new facility, located in Henry County, represents Crown’s third greenfield beverage can manufacturing investment in North America over the last five years.

The new 355,000ft² facility, which will be located in the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2022.

Crown’s new beverage can manufacturing facility is expected to create around 126 new jobs in the region.

The facility will distribute beverage cans to the firm’s customers that serve different categories, including sparkling water, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks, teas, functional beverages, hard seltzers, beer and cocktails.

Crown stated that the geographic location of the facility expands its North American supply network to meet the growing market for standard and speciality beverage cans.

Crown Holdings president and CEO Timothy Donahue said: “This investment further demonstrates Crown’s commitment to support its customers in meeting the increased demand for aluminium beverage cans.

“The Henry County plant will give Crown a stronger position in the speciality can market, while allowing Crown to better serve the needs of customers and consumers for more sustainable packaging.”

Earlier this month, Crown Embalagens, a Brazilian subsidiary of Crown Holdings, has announced that it will construct a new beverage can facility in Brazil.

The company will construct its sixth beverage can plant in Minas Gerais state of southeast Brazil to meet the increasing demand in the region for beer and soft drink cans.

Crown, via its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a range of end markets.