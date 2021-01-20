The new beverage can facility will help meet the increasing demand for beer and soft drink cans in southeast Brazil

Crown is set to build new beverage can facility in Brazil. (Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay)

Crown Embalagens, a Brazilian subsidiary of Crown Holdings, is set construct a new beverage can facility in Brazil.

Crown will build its sixth beverage can plant in Minas Gerais state of southeast Brazil to meet the increasing demand in the region for beer and soft drink cans.

The new facility to manufacture two-piece aluminium cans in multiple sizes

The two-line facility will involve in the manufacturing of two-piece aluminium cans in multiple sizes. Upon full operational, the facility will have the capacity to manufacture 2.4 billion cans per annum.

Crown intends to begin operations of the first line in the second quarter of 2022, while the second line in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Crown, which commenced operations in Brazil in 1942, has two-piece aluminium beverage can plants located in Cabreúva of São Paulo state, Estância of Sergipe state, Ponta Grossa of Paraná state, and Teresina of Piaui state.

The company also operates a beverage end plant in Manaus of Amazonas state.

Crown stated that the new facility will expand its annual production capacity in Brazil to 13.3 billion cans.

Crown’s Americas division president Djalma Novaes said: “Brazil is an important growth market for us and our partner, Évora S.A. This expansion will help meet the country’s increased demand for beverage cans and demonstrates Crown’s continuing commitment to grow with our customers.

“The aluminium beverage can is perfect for the Brazilian market; it is recyclable and sustainable, is shipped easily and most efficiently preserves the quality of the beverage product for the ultimate consumer.”

In March 2020, Crown Cork and Seal USA, a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, broken ground on a new beverage can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky of the US.

Crown, via its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a range of end markets.