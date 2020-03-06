Indonesian food company takes its flexible packaging production in-house with BOBST CI Flexo technology

CPI has invested in BOBST machine. (Credit: BOBST)

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPI), an expanding and forward-thinking food producing company, decided to open a new plant for flexible packaging to internally control the quality of the food packaging production. Bucking the trend for gravure printing in the food industry, the company has purchased a BOBST 20SEVEN CI flexo press with smartGPS and BOBSTCL 850D Laminator to help it achieve its goal.

Traditionally, gravure printing technology has been widely used in the food industry for flexible packaging formats such as stand up pouches and quad seal bags and flat bottom bags. But the high print quality of CI flexo printing and developments in modern technology have meant that flexographic presses can now compete against gravure machines in this field.

BOBST 20SEVEN CI – just like its close relation BOBST EXPERT CI –is a state-of-the-art flexo press, maximizing CI flexo process consistency. The machine delivers stable and controlled printing results and exceptional productivity with both solvent and water-based inks.

The press includes a smartGPS system for registration and impression setting, meaning minimum waste of substrate and consumables at start-up and job changes. The logic is simple: if there is no need to print when setting up impression and register, there is no waste in substrate, ink, solvent, energy or machine time. In addition, since the whole process is fully automatic and not influenced by variables such as operator skill level, ink variations or the interval between repeat orders, users get the same print results every time.

Charoen Pokphand Indonesia has also purchased a BOBST CL 850D Laminator, which with its ergonomic design and advanced automation features, make for very fast job make-ready and changeovers, and optimal operational efficiency. The CL 850D can operate at high production speeds – up to 450 meters per minute – using a wide spectrum of flexible substrates, with different physical properties and different thicknesses, to produce very high quality laminates with minimal waste.

“To achieve continuous growth in this expanding food industry, we think BOBST is aligned with our vision to produce an improved and environment friendly packaging” said Junny Kumala.

The machines have been installed and the local BOBST team has provided training to help users get underway and start seeing the benefits of printing in-house with a CI flexo press.

Source: Company Press Release