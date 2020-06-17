Coveris has begun the implementation phase of modernising its production facilities for sterile grade medical packaging at the Halle site

Coveris is set to modernise medical packaging production facilities at Halle site. (Credit: Coveris)

Packaging solutions provider Coveris is set to invest €10m ($11.29m) to modernise its medical packaging production facilities at the Halle site in Germany.

The company has decided to modernise the production facilities to better serve its customers in the medical market segment.

Recently, the company has commenced the implementation phase of modernising its production facilities for sterile grade medical packaging at the Halle site.

Coveris stated that the investment programme will help the company to maintain better process transparency, cleanliness, and quality.

Coveris will implement modernisation across all technology steps

The modernisaion will be implemented across all technology steps, including extrusion, printing, laminating, and converting, to reach industry 4.0 standards.

The company aims to operate the machinery with industry-leading safety and cleanliness standards, upon completion of modernisation of production equipment.

Coveris will conduct the printing and lamination activities in a white room environment to reduce the risk of any contamination to a minimum.

The company will complete the modernisation of the entire converting department of Halle under ISO Class 8 cleanroom conditions during the second phase in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

The new cleanroom will also offer upgraded cleanliness levels in the packing and preparation of customer shipment, in addition to during the production stage.

The full modernisation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, said the company.

Coveris CEO Jakob Mosser said: “Our high reputation in medical packaging is the result of a many decades long dedication to this market. This huge investment program is a serious commitment to support our customers to achieve the highest levels of quality and cleanliness also in the future.”

In May, Coveris introduced new Bag-in-Bag solution to support easy recycling for consumers.

The new Bag-in-Bag solution, which has been designed mainly for food and pet food packaging, features an inner layer with strong barrier properties to protect the contents and an outer layer that is made of paper.