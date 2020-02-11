The expansion will help expand and upgrade technical capabilities at Kufstein facility

Coveris is set to further invest in Kufstein facility (Credit: Coveris)

Austrian flexible packaging solutions manufacturer Coveris has further invested in its Kufstein facility to expand its production capacity.

The company has recently announced an investment programme at Winsford facility in the UK, and the second phase of this programme has been announced to expand and upgrade technical capabilities at Kufstein facility in Austria.

Coveri to install five-layer specialist agri extrusion line at Kufstein facility

Coveris’ expansion will include the installation of a five-layer specialist agri extrusion line.

The company already installed a new generation extrusion and pre-stretch line at Winsford facility to support the UK cell for stretch film production and expand its industrial capacity. It also enabled to extend its capability to produce agricultural stretch film applications in the UK.

Coveris’ five-layer extrusion investment in Kufstein will help improve its position as Centre of Excellence for agri production and help the company to extend its product range to include additional premium quality silage films for high-speed wrappers and challenging bale sizes.

The company plans to install and commission the new equipment during the second quarter of this year. The investment in Winsford and Kufstein will help increase Coveris silage wrap capacity to ~30k tons.

Coveris films business unit president Martin Davis said: “This investment of 5-layer extrusion capability into Kufstein is an exciting development for Coveris as we seek to significantly expand our offering within the global agri films market.

“We now have agri manufacturing centres in both Austria and the UK, allowing us to offer our clients a wider service proposition to add to our outstanding product and technical know-how built up over many years. Our reputation for high-quality products can now be enhanced further through accelerated product development and innovation.”

In January 2020, the firm introduced a new cast polypropylene (CPP) film to support the circular economy. The Coveris Print Layer (PP CPL) is designed to protect food, pet food and non-food products.