One Comexi F2 MC flexographic press and two Comexi S2 DT slitters have been installed at Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad

Flexible packaging firm Constantia Flexibles has installed three Comexi machines at its newly opened facility in India.

The machines, including one Comexi F2 flexographic press and two Comexi S2 slitters with double turret, have been installed at Constantia Ecoflex Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat.

Comexi F2 MC family of flexographic printing presses have been developed to better address the demanding challenges of the flexible packaging market.

Constantia Flexibles consumer division EVP Stefan Grote said: “We at Constantia Flexibles, the 3rd largest producer of flexible packaging, are fully aware of our responsibility towards the environment and we understand the needs of our customers and end consumers.”

Constantia’s facility in India will focus on the production of sustainable and fully recyclable flexible packaging material.

The new facility will manufacture an eco-friendly EcoLam packaging family, which is part of Constantia’s Ecolutions product line.

EcoLam is a lightweight Mono-PE lamination, which can be used in multiple packaging applications.

EcoLam’s carbon footprint is around 32% less than that of comparable products, as its mono-material structure is fully recyclable.

The company is providing EcoLam family in different barrier grades, including EcoLam, EcoLamPlus, EcoLamHighPlus, to meet the barrier requirements of a range of products.

With an area of 24,500m², the Ecoflex plant employs around 50 people and supplies products to the customers across the world.

In 2003, the company first installed two Comexi slitters at Constantia Tobepal plant in Spain. It also installed Comexi flexographic press with central drum Constantia Jean d’Arc in France.

Later, Comexi purchased an additional three flexographic presses, six slitters, and one laminator that have been installed at the company’s facilities across the world.

Comexi key account manager Agustí Combis said: “Comexi is really proud of being part of this step forward and I am sure that Ecoflex will be a game-changer in the flexible packaging industry.”

