Featuring the latest technology, the Ecoline RSI is claimed to be a user-friendly configuration and easy-to-use control panel for real-life working conditions of the operator

The Rotocontrol’s Ecoline RSI inspection slitter rewinder. (Credit: Rotocontrol International GmbH.)

German label printer and converter Seb.Wolf has acquired Ecoline RSI inspection slitter rewinder from a Germany-based label slitter rewinder inspection and finishing machines manufacturer, Rotocontrol.

The Ecoline RSI features roll-to-roll label inspection, slitting and rewinding in a 340mm web width for its premium label finishing.

Featuring the latest technology, the Ecoline RSI is claimed to be a user-friendly configuration and easy-to-use control panel for real-life working conditions of the operator.

It also supports remote service for quick service response to software and drive-related queries of the operators.

Seb.Wolf produces 1.6 billion per year of labels

Seb.Wolf managing director Nicoletta Compagni said: “The ROTOCONTROL Ecoline RSI will greatly contribute to the final finishing step of our labels.

“We were particularly impressed by the user-friendly design in combination with components for inspection.

“Compagni added that the slitting and rewinding from the RSI will also ensure that customers receive the maximum quality they are used to from Seb.Wolf.”

With a team of 62, Seb.Wolf produces 1.6 billion labels per year in a production area of approximately 2000m².

Recently, the Spanish label printer TEA Adhesivos Industriales has entered into short-run label market with the purchase of digital printing and label finishing equipment.

The label printer has acquired Screen Truepress Jet L350UV, a Rotocontrol Ecoline RDF-350 digital label converting and finishing system, and a Rotocontrol Ecoline RSH-440 for booklet inspection.

The deal was secured through Santiago Pérez of Rotocon Europe and all three machines are now installed and in fully commissioned at its undisclosed facility.