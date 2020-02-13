The new medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates are marketed under Mevopur brand

The new medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates for laser welding of medical devices (Credit: Clariant)

Clariant Healthcare Polymer Solutions has launched new medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates for laser welding of medical devices.

Supported by formulation expertise, the new medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates will allow medical-device manufacturers to implement a Quality by Design (QbD) approach for laser-welding of plastic components.

The compounds and concentrates are sold under the Mevopur brand, which includes the company’s medical grade materials.

Clariant marketing and business development global head Steve Duckworth said the laser-welding provides multiple advantages in medical and diagnostic applications in terms of speed and reliability.

Laser welding can develop a high-strength bond and minimise risks compared to many other methods of assembly.

Clariant believes that colour choices play a significant role in the ability of one part to transmit laser energy while the other will help absorb the laser energy and melt at the bond line.

Colour decisions will be taken by the marketing team or others not associated with the functional design process in the later stages of the development cycle. The laser welding will help reduce the unnecessary risk and complexity.

The distribution of pigments and additives in the plastic component and part-to-part will play a key role once an optimal colour is selected.

Clariant is offering Mevopur laser-welding solutions in both concentrated masterbatch form and ready-to-use compound. Both products are available under Mevopur family of medical-grade products and services.

Duckworth further added: “Our team of experts has a thorough knowledge of pigment and additive options for absorbing and transmitting parts, so we can give different colour options in a wide range of polymers including polypropylene, ABS, polycarbonate, PC/ABS blends and more.”

Recently, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions expanded its Mevopur line of medical-grade materials and services with the introduction of a new Mevopur ProTect for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.