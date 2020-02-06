Mevopur ProTect is a new oxygen-scavenging additive masterbatch that can protect products even in a transparent mono-layer construction

Mevopur ProTect will effectively minimise oxygen degradation of drugs and neutraceuticals stored in PET bottles

Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions has expanded its Mevopur line of medical-grade materials and services with the introduction of a new Mevopur ProTect for pharmaceutical packaging and medical devices.

Mevopur ProTect has been designed to minimise oxygen (O2) degradation of drugs and neutraceuticals stored in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. It is also effective for products in a transparent mono-layer construction.

Clariant introduced Mevopur product range 10 years ago to help pharmaceutical packaging and medical-device manufacturers to minimise the risk of regulatory non-compliance across the product life cycle.

The active molecules will efficiently scavenge oxygen permeating through container walls

The active molecules, which were developed to address the deficiencies of existing oxygen barrier systems used in the food and beverage packaging, allowed to better scavenge oxygen permeating through the container.

They helped to maintain very low levels of O2 over extended periods even in a mono-layer and refrigerated storage, helping to extend shelf life to more than two years that is required in pharmaceutical packaging.

The protection delivered by the oxygen scavenging system is based on multiple factors, including packaging design, additive loading, and target oxygen levels over time.

Clariant produces all Mevopur products at its three EN:ISO13485-2016 certified facilities, as well as uses ingredients that were pre-tested to meet applicable standards for both medical devices and pharmaceutical packaging.

Clariant is showcasing its new masterbatch concentrate and other innovations at this year’s Pharmapack Europe event in Paris, France, which is being held between 5 and 6 February.

Clariant Healthcare Polymer Solutions marketing and business development global head Steve Duckworth said: “Just as in food and beverage packaging PET is becoming more widely used.

“But while food and beverages require a relatively short shelf life, pharmaceuticals often need to maintain their potency even when stored for a year or more.”

In October 2019, Clariant introduced a new patent-protected oxygen scavenger additive masterbatch, named CESA ProTect, for monolayer polyethene terephthalate (PET) packaging.