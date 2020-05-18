The proposed glass packaging factory will feature two furnaces and warehousing facilities

Ciner Glass unveils plans to construct glass packaging facility in UK. (Credit: Manfred Richter from Pixabay)

Ciner Glass, part of the Turkish industrial organisation Ciner Group, has unveiled plans to construct a two-furnace glass packaging facility in the UK.

The proposed glass packaging factory will feature two furnaces, as well as warehousing facilities at the Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale, Wales.

The scoping report has been submitted related to the new facility by Ciner Group to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

A scoping report will be generally submitted before a planning application for the consideration of environmental impacts.

Ciner Glass’ new glass packaging facility is expected to create around 600 new jobs

Ciner Group intends to submit a planning application by the end of this year. The company plans to complete the first furnace by 2023, upon securing the planning permission.

Ciner aims to complete the second furnace and commence full production in 2024.

Ciner Glass’ new factory is claimed to be the first greenfield container glass site to be developed in Europe in the last 15 years.

Ciner Glass’ new glass packaging factory is expected to create around 600 new jobs, helping to boost the economy in the region.

Ciner Group is also the owner of the Park Cam glass manufacturing facility in Bilecik, Turkey. The Park Cam facility is also said to be a greenfield construction.

Separately, in April, Saverglass, a provider of luxury and high-end glass bottles, announced that it continues to operate across three continents amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The company continues to locally manufacture, decorate and deliver glass bottles to their wine and spirits customers due to increased demand in the sector.