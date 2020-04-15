Saverglass has prepared an internal contingency plan across its facilities, as well as strictly following state and international safety recommendations

Saverglass manufactures and decorates premium and luxury glass bottles. (Credit: Petra Blahoutová from Pixabay)

Saverglass, a provider of luxury and high-end glass bottles, has announced that it continues to operate across three continents amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company continues to locally manufacture, decorate and deliver glass bottles to their wine and spirits customers due to increased demand in the sector.

Saverglass global facilities are said to closely operate at full capacity, as well as continue to supply the products to the customers in the beverage industry as per the demand.

The firm, which has prepared an internal contingency plan across its facilities, is strictly following state and international safety recommendations.

Saverglass has also restarted normal operations this week in Europe. The firm’s facilities are operating at full capacity in America.

The company also continues to normally manage local warehouses in California, Washington and Kentucky.

Saverglass continues to serve North American wine and spirit customers

Saverglass continues to manufacture and serve the North American market for premium and super-premium wine and spirits, as glass manufacturing is considered an essential business in the US and the state of Jalisco in México.

Saverglass group marketing director Régis Maillet said: “First and foremost, the well-being and safety of our clients and employees remain our top priority and we continue to monitor the global pandemic very closely.

“Our U.S. sales teams are working remotely and continue to provide a full service to our customers, and with our facility in México, we have been able to easily facilitate shipping and operating logistics to the American market effectively.”

Saverglass has expertise in the manufacturing and decoration of premium and luxury glass bottles.

The company operates three glass production sites and three decoration sites in France, as well as one glass production and decoration site in Mexico and one glass production site in the United Arab Emirates.

Saverglass manufactures around 500,000 tonnes of premium glass per annum. It operates four decoration factories that enable to decorate more than 150 million bottles per annum.

