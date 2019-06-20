Chase Plastics has broken ground on South Bend warehouse expansion to increase the central distribution center capacity by 60%.

Image: Officials from Chase Plastics among others during ground breaking ceremony. Photo: courtesy of Chase Plastics.

Originally built in South Bend in 2016, Chase Plastics’ state-of-the-art central distribution center is slated for a major expansion in 2019. The addition, which officially broke ground on June 18, increases the total warehouse capacity by more than 60% with an added 80,000 square feet of storage, giving a total capacity of 206,000 square feet. Five additional loading docks are planned for the facility as well as new racking, equipment upgrades, and more, helping drive operational efficiencies with increased material throughput of approximately 33%.

While the building has only been in existence for a little more than three years, the need for the $4 million expansion was apparent due to the Company’s product line growth and, above all, the desire to consistently provide “outrageous service” to their customers.

“The investment in this warehouse is not just an investment in the community, but also for our customers,” said Mike Hall, Warehouse Manager. “This enables greater stocking capacity and the ability to offer our customers value-added services including custom blending, box to bulk, material repackaging and later cut-off times all focused on meeting customer material requirements in the dynamic market where they compete.”

Source: company Press Release