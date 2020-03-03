The end-of-line package includes tube leak tester, tube packing, tube tray dust sheet application, tube vision inspection, tube tray dust sheet application as well as tube tray palletising

Cerulean and PCE partnership brings automated end of line packing solutions. (Credit: MPRD Ltd)

Collapsible tube manufacturers now have the ability to fully automate their end-of-line processes with integrated pack and test solutions from Cerulean and PCE GROUP Ltd.

Incorporating 6 cells, the total end-of-line package includes:

100% tube leak tester

100% tube vision inspection

tube tray & lid forming and loading

tube packing

tube tray dust sheet application

tube tray palletising

The cells are available as a complete end-of-line solution or individually as expandable modules to suit most applications meeting manufacturers’ needs and budget with benefits that include:

hygiene

reduction in manual labour

100% leak tested tubes

100% vision inspected tubes

The partnership has already seen success and new development opportunities are already on the drawing board.

