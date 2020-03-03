The end-of-line package includes tube leak tester, tube packing, tube tray dust sheet application, tube vision inspection, tube tray dust sheet application as well as tube tray palletising
Collapsible tube manufacturers now have the ability to fully automate their end-of-line processes with integrated pack and test solutions from Cerulean and PCE GROUP Ltd.
Incorporating 6 cells, the total end-of-line package includes:
100% tube leak tester
100% tube vision inspection
tube tray & lid forming and loading
tube packing
tube tray dust sheet application
tube tray palletising
The cells are available as a complete end-of-line solution or individually as expandable modules to suit most applications meeting manufacturers’ needs and budget with benefits that include:
hygiene
reduction in manual labour
100% leak tested tubes
100% vision inspected tubes
The partnership has already seen success and new development opportunities are already on the drawing board.
Source: Company Press Release