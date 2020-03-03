The end-of-line package includes tube leak tester, tube packing, tube tray dust sheet application, tube vision inspection, tube tray dust sheet application as well as tube tray palletising

PCE-EOL

Cerulean and PCE partnership brings automated end of line packing solutions. (Credit: MPRD Ltd)

Collapsible tube manufacturers now have the ability to fully automate their end-of-line processes with integrated pack and test solutions from Cerulean and PCE GROUP Ltd.

Incorporating 6 cells, the total end-of-line package includes:

100% tube leak tester

100% tube vision inspection

tube tray & lid forming and loading

tube packing

tube tray dust sheet application

tube tray palletising

The cells are available as a complete end-of-line solution or individually as expandable modules to suit most applications meeting manufacturers’ needs and budget with benefits that include:

hygiene

reduction in manual labour

100% leak tested tubes

100% vision inspected tubes

The partnership has already seen success and new development opportunities are already on the drawing board.

Source: Company Press Release